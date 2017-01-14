Contra Costa supervisors encouraged by economic report
A new economic outlook report commissioned by the Contra Costa Board of Supervisors offered mostly good news but reflects enough uncertainty over the possible ramifications of a Donald Trump presidency and regional housing and transportation concerns to keep the elected leaders on their toes. The supervisors Monday saw a PowerPoint presentation from Christopher Thornberg, a founding partner of Los Angeles-based Beacon Economics, that provided some straightforward data on homebuilding, commercial activity, local and national jobs numbers and even foreign trade issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Jan 12
|Kelly
|176
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 12
|Frank
|111
|Coroner: College trustee Nejedly died from drug...
|Jan 11
|Rainman
|1
|Guest commentary: There is a five-alarm brewing... (Oct '15)
|Jan 11
|Rainman
|3
|ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE
|Dec 23
|ABC NEWS
|3
|Frank Malifrando: Mad Hatter delivers
|Dec 20
|Sambo Bluebell
|5
|Family Shocked to Find 56 Pro-Trump Flags on Fr...
|Nov '16
|Lisa Stevenson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC