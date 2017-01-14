Contra Costa supervisors encouraged b...

Contra Costa supervisors encouraged by economic report

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 14 Read more: Inside Bay Area

A new economic outlook report commissioned by the Contra Costa Board of Supervisors offered mostly good news but reflects enough uncertainty over the possible ramifications of a Donald Trump presidency and regional housing and transportation concerns to keep the elected leaders on their toes. The supervisors Monday saw a PowerPoint presentation from Christopher Thornberg, a founding partner of Los Angeles-based Beacon Economics, that provided some straightforward data on homebuilding, commercial activity, local and national jobs numbers and even foreign trade issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Jan 12 Kelly 176
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Jan 12 Frank 111
News Coroner: College trustee Nejedly died from drug... Jan 11 Rainman 1
News Guest commentary: There is a five-alarm brewing... (Oct '15) Jan 11 Rainman 3
ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE Dec 23 ABC NEWS 3
News Frank Malifrando: Mad Hatter delivers Dec 20 Sambo Bluebell 5
News Family Shocked to Find 56 Pro-Trump Flags on Fr... Nov '16 Lisa Stevenson 1
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Super Bowl
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,032 • Total comments across all topics: 277,977,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC