Contra Costa supervisors encouraged by economic report

A new economic outlook report commissioned by the Contra Costa Board of Supervisors offered mostly good news but reflects enough uncertainty over the possible ramifications of a Donald Trump presidency and regional housing and transportation concerns to keep the elected leaders on their toes. The supervisors Monday saw a PowerPoint presentation from Christopher Thornberg, a founding partner of Los Angeles-based Beacon Economics, that provided some straightforward data on homebuilding, commercial activity, local and national jobs numbers and even foreign trade issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.