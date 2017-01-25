Contra Costa health care town hall Sa...

Contra Costa health care town hall Saturday in Concord

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

With uncertainty surrounding the future of the Affordable Care Act, on Saturday Contra Costa leaders will discuss the implications for county residents if Congress repeals the landmark health care law. The town hall is 10:30 a.m. to noon at First Christian Church of Concord, 3039 Willow Pass Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Coroner: College trustee Nejedly died from drug... Tue Wondering 2
Concord Music Thread (Mar '16) Jan 22 Musikologist 2
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Jan 21 Woody 183
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Jan 12 Frank 111
News Guest commentary: There is a five-alarm brewing... (Oct '15) Jan 11 Rainman 3
ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE Dec '16 ABC NEWS 3
News Family Shocked to Find 56 Pro-Trump Flags on Fr... Nov '16 Lisa Stevenson 1
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,639 • Total comments across all topics: 278,259,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC