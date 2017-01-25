Contra Costa health care town hall Saturday in Concord
With uncertainty surrounding the future of the Affordable Care Act, on Saturday Contra Costa leaders will discuss the implications for county residents if Congress repeals the landmark health care law. The town hall is 10:30 a.m. to noon at First Christian Church of Concord, 3039 Willow Pass Road.
