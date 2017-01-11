Concord police: Ex-dental assistant h...

Concord police: Ex-dental assistant had nude photos, video of up to 70 unidentified kids

It was revealed in the preliminary hearing of a former dental assistant accused of molesting girls under anesthesia that police found pictures on his phone depicting up to 70 still-unidentified kids in various stages of undress But authorities have found five girls, from second grade to middle school, who all told investigators similar stories about defendant Alejandro Tiznado Saro, 24. One girl identified as Jane Doe 1, who was elementary school-aged, told police that Saro touched her private parts on two occasions, while she was under the influence of laughing gas, according to police testimony. " was scared.

