Concord: Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Treat Boulevard
Medics responded Friday after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on a major commute road, a fire dispatcher confirmed. The vehicle hit the pedestrian just before 9 a.m. on Treat Boulevard and Arkell Road, about a block from Carondelet High School, according to the dispatcher from the Contra Costa Fire Protection District.
