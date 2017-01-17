Concord fourth-grader finds 'Neverland'

Concord fourth-grader finds 'Neverland'

Wake up at 10 a.m., school at noon, rehearse from 2 to 4:15 p.m., dinner break, back at the theater at 7 p.m. and in bed by midnight. That's a typical day for Tyler Hennessy, a not-so-typical 9-year-old currently performing with the national touring company of "Finding Neverland."

