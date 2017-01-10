Concord fee will raise funds to build...

Concord fee will raise funds to build affordable housing

Read more: Contra Costa Times

As rents surged across the Bay Area last year - and developers rushed to file applications to build market-rate apartment projects - municipalities moved to replenish local funding for affordable housing. Concord and Berkeley increased the fees developers must pay if they do not include affordable units in housing projects; and Oakland adopted such a fee for the first time.

Concord, CA

