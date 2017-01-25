Concord: Bloodhound on trail of lost service dog
A handler of award-winning bloodhounds is helping search for a service dog who was hit by a car last week, and has been missing since. Glory, an award-winning bloodhound, is being used by handler Landa Coldiron to help find Trixie, a service dog, who was hit by a car in Concord last week and ran off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coroner: College trustee Nejedly died from drug...
|Jan 24
|Wondering
|2
|Concord Music Thread (Mar '16)
|Jan 22
|Musikologist
|2
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Jan 21
|Woody
|183
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 12
|Frank
|111
|Guest commentary: There is a five-alarm brewing... (Oct '15)
|Jan 11
|Rainman
|3
|ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE
|Dec '16
|ABC NEWS
|3
|Family Shocked to Find 56 Pro-Trump Flags on Fr...
|Nov '16
|Lisa Stevenson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC