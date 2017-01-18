CHP: Fallen trees shut down Highway 1...

CHP: Fallen trees shut down Highway 160 between Antioch, Rio Vista

An aerial view of the Antioch bridge in Contra Costa County is seen during a PG&E helicopter inspection tour of gas lines after taking off from Buchanan Field in Concord, Calif., on Monday, April 18, 2016. The California Highway Patrol shut down Highway 160 between Antioch and Rio Vista on Wednesday night after high winds knocked trees into the road.

