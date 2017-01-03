Chicago and The Doobie Brothers Annou...

Chicago and The Doobie Brothers Announce 2017 Co-Headlining Tour blog

Classic rock veterans Chicago and The Doobie Brothers will embark on a North American co-headlining tour, beginning June 7 in Concord, CA and wrapping up July 30 in Virginia Beach, CA. Fans can visit Chicago's website HERE for a full tour schedule.

