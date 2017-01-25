BART: Customer satisfaction at 20-year low

Satisfaction with BART is at a 20-year low, according to the transit agency, which presented its biannual customer survey results Wednesday. The agency's overall satisfaction rating plummeted 15 percentage points in the past four years, from 84 percent of customers responding that they were either "very satisfied" or "somewhat satisfied" in 2012, compared with 69 percent in 2016.

