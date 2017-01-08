BART: A year goes by, still no leads in fatal shooting on Oakland BART train

One year after a brazen shooting on board a BART train near the West Oakland station left one person dead and dozens of riders traumatized, police still have no leads on the suspect, nor has the agency installed cameras in all its cars. The packed BART train had slowed to a stop around 7:40 p.m. on Jan. 9, 2016, when the gunman opened fire on a man seated near the train car doors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.