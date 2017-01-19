Architect Gehry, painter Hockney visit East Palo Alto school
Artist David Hockney talks to students about art at the Costa-o School & the San Francisco 49ers Academy in Esat Palo Alto, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 during a celebration of Costano's participation in the Turnaround Arts program, a White House initiative to use arts to jumpstart achievement in struggling schools. Artist David Hockney, who has "adopted" Costano through this program, taught students how to do art on an iPad, and encouraged students to participate in art.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Jan 18
|Ron
|182
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 12
|Frank
|111
|Coroner: College trustee Nejedly died from drug...
|Jan 11
|Rainman
|1
|Guest commentary: There is a five-alarm brewing... (Oct '15)
|Jan 11
|Rainman
|3
|ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE
|Dec 23
|ABC NEWS
|3
|Family Shocked to Find 56 Pro-Trump Flags on Fr...
|Nov '16
|Lisa Stevenson
|1
|complaint re. east bay times newspaper
|Nov '16
|CJW
|1
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC