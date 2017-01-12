Antioch man shoots, kills himself following Hwy 4 CHP chase for DUI, Thursday night
Thursday night, January 12, 2017 at about 11 pm, CHP began a DUI investigation of a driver suspected of driving impaired at Harbor Court and Harbor Street in the city of Pittsburg. The driver showed signs of impairment and CHP requested him to exit his vehicle for a DUI investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Antioch Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Thu
|Kelly
|176
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Thu
|Frank
|111
|Coroner: College trustee Nejedly died from drug...
|Wed
|Rainman
|1
|Guest commentary: There is a five-alarm brewing... (Oct '15)
|Wed
|Rainman
|3
|ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE
|Dec 23
|ABC NEWS
|3
|Frank Malifrando: Mad Hatter delivers
|Dec 20
|Sambo Bluebell
|5
|Theresa Colleen Brown's unsolved murder
|Dec '16
|Fearless in Antioch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC