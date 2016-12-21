Will dog-grooming stations be the hot new apartment perk?
Future residents of an upscale apartment complex coming to downtown can take a dip in the pool and pamper their pooch in an area designed just for pets. The seven-story, 181-unit Argent will be built on a 1.5-acre site bounded by Willow Pass Road, Port Chicago Highway, Concord Boulevard and East Street.
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE
|Fri
|ABC NEWS
|3
|Frank Malifrando: Mad Hatter delivers
|Dec 20
|Sambo Bluebell
|5
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Dec 12
|Tussle with love ...
|157
|Theresa Colleen Brown's unsolved murder
|Dec 9
|Fearless in Antioch
|1
|is pittsburg ghetto? (Aug '07)
|Dec 5
|jdjchavez
|235
|Are Benicia Live Work Areas Safe?
|Dec 3
|Kevin Reed
|1
|Benicia goes to the dogs as one of the top 10 c... (Jul '10)
|Dec 2
|Ben
|14
