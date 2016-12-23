VERIFIED: How You Can Help the Victim...

VERIFIED: How You Can Help the Victims of the Laguna St. Fire in Concord

As we previously reported, a fire at a condo complex on Laguna St. in Concord earlier this week left several families homeless, which is devastating, especially during the holiday season. Many of you have been asking how you could help, so here's the verified information from Tonya Amos, President of the Board for the condo complex: We have 8 families that are currently homeless and living in motels.

