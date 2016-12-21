UNR frat where pledge died appeals 15...

UNR frat where pledge died appeals 15-year suspension

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: The Daily News-Record

A fraternity chapter at the University of Nevada, Reno where an 18-year-old pledge died in October is appealing its 15-year suspension. Sigma Nu's Delta Xi Chapter on Thursday requested a hearing in front of the Student Conduct Board, which investigates violations of school rules, the Reno Gazette-Journal reported .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 1 hr Kelly 165
ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE Dec 23 ABC NEWS 3
News Frank Malifrando: Mad Hatter delivers Dec 20 Sambo Bluebell 5
Theresa Colleen Brown's unsolved murder Dec 9 Fearless in Antioch 1
is pittsburg ghetto? (Aug '07) Dec 5 jdjchavez 235
Are Benicia Live Work Areas Safe? Dec 3 Kevin Reed 1
News Benicia goes to the dogs as one of the top 10 c... (Jul '10) Dec '16 Ben 14
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. North Korea
  2. General Motors
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,541 • Total comments across all topics: 277,571,543

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC