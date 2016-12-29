Two Arrested After Attempted Carjacking on Willow Pass Rd. in Concord
The suspects, identified by police as 38-year-old Norman Jones and 34-year-old Stephanie Imlay, allegedly attempted to steal a running vehicle in front of the Fast & Easy Liquor store on Willow Pass Rd., according to police. When the victim returned to his car, he confronted the two suspects who were already inside his vehicle, police said.
