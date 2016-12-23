Today - The 31st Anniversary of the Tragic Plane Crash at the Sunvalley Mall in Concord
The crash also seriously injured and burned close to 100 Christmas shoppers in the crowded mall. Killed in the plane was the pilot, James Graham, 67, of Oakland, and his passengers, 23-year-old Brian Oliver and 48-year-old John Lewis.
