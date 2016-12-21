Premier Cru fraud: Owner John Fox imp...

Premier Cru fraud: Owner John Fox imprisoned for six years

Friday Dec 16 Read more: Decanter Magazine

Premier Cru wine shop owner John E Fox has been jailed for six-and-a-half years after he admitted running a wine 'Ponzi scheme' that robbed customers of at least US$45m. Fox, who admitted a charge of wire fraud in August , spent the money on expensive cars, including Corvettes, Ferraris, Mercedes-Benzes and a Maserati, golf club memberships and other personal expenses - including lavishing more than US$900,000 on women he met online.

