Police logs: Concord, Clayton, Pleasant Hill, Martinez from Dec. 15-21

Disorderly conduct: A male transient, 36, was arrested at 1:15 a.m. in the 1800 block of Johnson Drive on suspicion of alcohol-related disorderly conduct. Under the influence: At 1:30 p.m. at Clayton Road and Denkinger Court, a male transient, 22, was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.