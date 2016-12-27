Police logs: Concord, Clayton, Pleasant Hill, Martinez from Dec. 15-21
Disorderly conduct: A male transient, 36, was arrested at 1:15 a.m. in the 1800 block of Johnson Drive on suspicion of alcohol-related disorderly conduct. Under the influence: At 1:30 p.m. at Clayton Road and Denkinger Court, a male transient, 22, was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|19 hr
|Troy
|159
|ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE
|Dec 23
|ABC NEWS
|3
|Frank Malifrando: Mad Hatter delivers
|Dec 20
|Sambo Bluebell
|5
|Theresa Colleen Brown's unsolved murder
|Dec 9
|Fearless in Antioch
|1
|is pittsburg ghetto? (Aug '07)
|Dec 5
|jdjchavez
|235
|Are Benicia Live Work Areas Safe?
|Dec 3
|Kevin Reed
|1
|Benicia goes to the dogs as one of the top 10 c... (Jul '10)
|Dec 2
|Ben
|14
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC