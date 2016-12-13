phm-blotter1-1216
Trespassing: At 4:53 p.m., a 29-year-old female transient was arrested on suspicion of trespassing in the 2200 block of Hillsborough Court. Arrest: In the 2900 block of Knoll Drive, a 19-year-old Concord woman was arrested at 11:16 p.m. on suspicion of fighting in a public place.
