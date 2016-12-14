Peregine falcon hanging out on Concord high-rise
A couple of weeks ago I answered a letter from Greg Thornbury, who thought he was seeing a peregrine falcon flying around high-rise building where he works in Concord. I checked with Glenn Stewart at the Santa Cruz Predatory Bird Research Group, who said he wasn't aware of any peregrines in that area, but that it was very possible.
