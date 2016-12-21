Massive storm soaks Bay Area
A strong winter storm slammed most of the Bay Area with gusty winds and a good soaking Thursday, continuing a recent pattern of above average rainfall in the region this season. When the rain clouds clear Friday, forecasters predict drier and much colder weather will come, with some East Bay cities getting below-freezing temperatures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE
|Fri
|ABC NEWS
|3
|Frank Malifrando: Mad Hatter delivers
|Dec 20
|Sambo Bluebell
|5
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Dec 12
|Tussle with love ...
|157
|Theresa Colleen Brown's unsolved murder
|Dec 9
|Fearless in Antioch
|1
|is pittsburg ghetto? (Aug '07)
|Dec 5
|jdjchavez
|235
|Are Benicia Live Work Areas Safe?
|Dec 3
|Kevin Reed
|1
|Benicia goes to the dogs as one of the top 10 c... (Jul '10)
|Dec 2
|Ben
|14
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC