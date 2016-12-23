Man wins $750K with lottery ticket bought in Concord
Hipolito Chino won the top prize in the $10 Mystery Crossword Scratchers game with a ticket bought at the 7-Eleven store at 1097 Mohr Lane. Chino said he will spend the winnings on his family and may start his own small business, according to lottery officials.
