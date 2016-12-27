In brief: Icepalooza, Frosty at Walnut Creek on Ice
Visitors to the 12th annual Walnut Creek on Ice can skate at Icepalooza from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, and visit with Frosty & Friends and a variety of fantasy characters from 11 a.m.to 1 p.m. Jan. 7. At Frosty & Friends, skaters are invited to dress as their favorite fairy tale character. Special guest characters are courtesy of the Peter Pan Foundation.
