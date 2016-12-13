In brief: Clayton welcomes new counci...

In brief: Clayton welcomes new council, selects mayor, vice mayor

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Contra Costa Times

Clayton announced city service rate increases and celebrated the new City Council for 2017. Newly elected Councilwoman Tuija Catalano, and re-elected members Julie Pierce, Jim Diaz were sworn into office at the Dec. 6 meeting.

