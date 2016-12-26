Fundraiser being held for Concord families displaced by fire

The homeowner's association of a Concord condominium complex where an eight-unit building was destroyed in a two-alarm fire last week is raising money and collecting clothing donations for some of the families who lost their homes. The fire broke out a little before 2 p.m. on Dec. 19 at the Taxco Condominiums in the 1600 block of Laguna Street, near Galindo Creek.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.