Fundraiser being held for Concord families displaced by fire
The homeowner's association of a Concord condominium complex where an eight-unit building was destroyed in a two-alarm fire last week is raising money and collecting clothing donations for some of the families who lost their homes. The fire broke out a little before 2 p.m. on Dec. 19 at the Taxco Condominiums in the 1600 block of Laguna Street, near Galindo Creek.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|19 hr
|Troy
|159
|ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE
|Dec 23
|ABC NEWS
|3
|Frank Malifrando: Mad Hatter delivers
|Dec 20
|Sambo Bluebell
|5
|Theresa Colleen Brown's unsolved murder
|Dec 9
|Fearless in Antioch
|1
|is pittsburg ghetto? (Aug '07)
|Dec 5
|jdjchavez
|235
|Are Benicia Live Work Areas Safe?
|Dec 3
|Kevin Reed
|1
|Benicia goes to the dogs as one of the top 10 c... (Jul '10)
|Dec 2
|Ben
|14
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC