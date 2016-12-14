Ex-Berkeley wine store owner sentenced to federal prison for cheating customers out of millions
John Fox, the man behind the now shuttered Berkeley wine store Premier Cru, was sentenced to more than six years in prison on Wednesday for cheating more than 4,000 customers out of $45 million that he spent on a lavish lifestyle filled with fancy sports cars, private golf club memberships, and young women, before going bankrupt. Judge James Donato sentenced the 66-year-old Fox to 78 months in federal prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release.
