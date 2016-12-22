De La Salle sex assault case: Football player charged with felony sexual assault
A De La Salle High football player has been charged with felony sexual assault Thursday, about a month after he allegedly assaulted a Carondelet High School student, police said. The 15-year-old student was arrested Nov. 29 for the assault, which happened on campus after the team's playoff football game on Nov. 18, according to Concord police.
