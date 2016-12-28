CPD: Man Arrested for Alleged Sexual Battery, Attempting to Rob Elderly Woman in Concord
A man was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly followed an elderly woman home to Graymond Cirlce , allegedly sexually battering her, and attempting to rob her, according to the Concord Police Department. The man fled on Oak Grove Rd. after the alleged crimes, but was located by Walnut Creek Police a short time later near Oak Grove Rd., police said.
