Contra Costa's annual welcome: Christmas for Everyone

Volunteers Linda Navarro, of Pleasanton, Amanda Hanawalt, of Pittsburg, and Chelsea Sola, of Concord, left to right, clockwise, pass out Christmas gifts at the Christmas for Everyone event at the New Hope International Church in Concord, Calif., on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2013. The event also included a free Christmas dinner, entertainment and free haircuts.

