Concord: Suspicious Fire Extinguished In Vacant Home Overnight

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: ClayCord.com

Fire crews doused a suspicious blaze early this morning in a vacant Concord home where a firefighter suffered minor injuries, according to a Contra Costa County Fire Protection District spokesman. A neighbor reported the fire at about 3:30 a.m. and firefighters had it under control about a half-hour later, Fire Marshal Robert Marshall said.

