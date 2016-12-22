Concord: Suspect sought in Sears jewe...

Concord: Suspect sought in Sears jewelry heist at Sun Valley Shopping Center

Thursday Dec 22

A man suspected of stealing jewelry from a Sears store at the Sun Valley Shopping Center remained the focus of a police search Thursday. Police say this man is suspected of stealing more than $200,000 in rings from a Sears in the Sun Valley Shopping Center.

