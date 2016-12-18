Concord: Shots fired near Willow Pass Park, no injuries
Somebody fired a gun several times and left the entrance to a popular Concord park littered with bullet casings early Sunday morning, but police said nobody appears to have been injured. Police were notified around 12:12 a.m. by callers reporting several shots in the area of Willow Pass Park, and officers found several shell casings on the East Olivera Road, near the entrance of the Willow Pass Recreation Center, Concord police spokesman Corp. Chris Blakely said in a statement.
