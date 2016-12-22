Concord: Police ID Antioch man killed in hit-and-run

Police are asking for the public's help in finding the person whose vehicle fatally struck an Antioch man earlier this week. Glenn Ducksworth, 50, was killed after being hit about 5:50 p.m. Tuesday near Port Chicago Highway at Panoramic Drive, just north of BART's North Concord/Martinez station, Concord police Corp. Summer Galer said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.