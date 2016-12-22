Concord: Police ID Antioch man killed in hit-and-run
Police are asking for the public's help in finding the person whose vehicle fatally struck an Antioch man earlier this week. Glenn Ducksworth, 50, was killed after being hit about 5:50 p.m. Tuesday near Port Chicago Highway at Panoramic Drive, just north of BART's North Concord/Martinez station, Concord police Corp. Summer Galer said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE
|Fri
|ABC NEWS
|3
|Frank Malifrando: Mad Hatter delivers
|Dec 20
|Sambo Bluebell
|5
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Dec 12
|Tussle with love ...
|157
|Theresa Colleen Brown's unsolved murder
|Dec 9
|Fearless in Antioch
|1
|is pittsburg ghetto? (Aug '07)
|Dec 5
|jdjchavez
|235
|Are Benicia Live Work Areas Safe?
|Dec 3
|Kevin Reed
|1
|Benicia goes to the dogs as one of the top 10 c... (Jul '10)
|Dec 2
|Ben
|14
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC