Concord installing new surveillance cameras in parking garages, parks
The city is replacing the outmoded, broken security cameras in two downtown parking garages and installing a new pair in Todos Santos Plaza as part of a planned video surveillance network that may include parks and other public spaces. Concord spent $101,000 to replace about 20 existing cameras in the Salvio Street and Todos Santos parking garages.
