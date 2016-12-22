Concord: Four arrested after surveillance camera zeroes in

A citizen with a home surveillance camera used its footage to help officers nab four people suspected of possessing stolen property and drug paraphernalia, police said. Devon Cowden, 22, John Hurst, 22, Samuel Shorr, 19, and Sabrina Callahan, 18, all were arrested Wednesday night, hours after the citizen provided officers with surveillance footage showing a man attempting to open car doors in the area of Kenwal Road around 8:12 a.m., Concord police spokeswoman Corp. Summer Galer said.

