Concord: Coroner identifies San Jose woman as Highway 4 crash victim

Thursday Dec 29

The Contra Costa Coroner's Office has identified a San Jose woman in the fatal collision on Highway 4 Wednesday. Just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash in westbound traffic just east of Port Chicago Highway, with one person trapped inside, CHP Contra Costa said.

