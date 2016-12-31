Concord: 74-year-old woman dies in solo-car crash Friday
A 74-year-old woman died following a solo-car crash Friday near the State Route 4 and Interstate 680 interchange near Concord, authorities said Saturday. California Highway Patrol officers responded just before 10 a.m. to a report of a solo-vehicle crash at the interchange, officers said.
