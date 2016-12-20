15-year suspension for Nevada fraternity where pledge died

A fraternity on the campus of the University of Nevada, Reno where an 18-year-old pledge died in October has been suspended for 15 years for violating the school's alcohol policy. The school said in a statement Tuesday its Office of Student Conduct launched an investigation at the Sigma Nu Fraternity on Oct. 17 after learning the freshman pledge candidate was injured at the fraternity house the day before.

