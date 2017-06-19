Rabbi is teacher, mentor for all at C...

Rabbi is teacher, mentor for all at College of New Jersey

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: New Jersey Jewish News

While studying Judaic practices from thousands of years ago, Claire Drotman, a biology major at The College of New Jersey in Ewing Township, discovered relevance to her modern life. "I learned that a healthy relationship is one where you are both giving and receiving," said Drotman, a rising junior who lives in Commack, N.Y. Her early Judaism course, taught by Rabbi Akiva Greenbaum, gave her a new perspective on relationships with other people, and with God.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Jewish News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Commack Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Heartland hearing shows local support 2 hr Knott Guilty 7
News Swift Named Principal at Our Lady of Lourdes (Aug '09) Fri Bruser 2,734
18 Reilly St, West Islip Jun 21 Sandy 1
News Huntington Station Latin Kings Rounded Up (Apr '10) Jun 20 Loyaltyoverroyalt... 57
News Not guilty pleas filed in Elmont double-murder ... (Apr '07) Jun 20 Sidney Newman Jr 127
News Suspended Westhampton Beach cop drops $75M suit... Jun 19 Scott McKend 2
What happened to RObert MAyer? (Aug '13) Jun 15 Carolyn 2,104
See all Commack Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Commack Forum Now

Commack Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Commack Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Commack, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,576 • Total comments across all topics: 282,015,284

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC