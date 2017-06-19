Rabbi is teacher, mentor for all at College of New Jersey

While studying Judaic practices from thousands of years ago, Claire Drotman, a biology major at The College of New Jersey in Ewing Township, discovered relevance to her modern life. "I learned that a healthy relationship is one where you are both giving and receiving," said Drotman, a rising junior who lives in Commack, N.Y. Her early Judaism course, taught by Rabbi Akiva Greenbaum, gave her a new perspective on relationships with other people, and with God.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Jewish News.