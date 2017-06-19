New York man found dead in Long Islan...

New York man found dead in Long Island Sound

The body of a man who was reported missing from a kayak launched into Long Island Sound was recovered on Monday afternoon by Stratford firefighters. Detectives from the Suffolk County N.Y. police homicide squad said the body of Gregory Blanco, 41 of Commack, N.Y., was discovered in the sound this afternoon.

