SCPD Seeking Two Men Who Made Off with $700 in Breast Pumps from Commack Target
SCPD are seeking the public's help to identify two men who stole merchandise from a Commack store earlier this year. Commack, NY - May 10, 2017 - Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public's help to identify and locate two men who stole merchandise from a Commack store earlier this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Commack Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i want the old brentwood back (Apr '07)
|Tue
|Kate
|1,455
|Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections
|May 22
|JT Damillagitti
|6
|Starbucks, GoHealth sign leases at Greybarn Ami... (Jul '16)
|May 22
|Concerned
|2
|LaGrange: Union support is needed for Heartland...
|May 21
|a bridge is for sale
|1
|Sessions' hard line on drug enforcement will ba...
|May 19
|frank scerpico
|1
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|May 19
|dictatorship
|6
|Heartland hearing shows local support
|May 17
|asbestos anyone
|4
Find what you want!
Search Commack Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC