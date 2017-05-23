SCPD Seeking Two Men Who Made Off with $700 in Breast Pumps from Commack Target

SCPD are seeking the public's help to identify two men who stole merchandise from a Commack store earlier this year. Commack, NY - May 10, 2017 - Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public's help to identify and locate two men who stole merchandise from a Commack store earlier this year.

