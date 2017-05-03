Police: Man Wanted for Stealing Cash Out of Commack Vehicle
Commack, NY - May 3, 2017 - Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating the man who stole cash from a victim's vehicle in Commack . On April 22, a man entered La Scala restaurant , located at 34 Vanderbilt Motor Parkway, and took a victim's keys off the counter.
