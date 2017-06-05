Meet The Hasidic Army Vet From Chile ...

Meet The Hasidic Army Vet From Chile Set To Run Hempstead L.I.'s Troubled Schools

Wednesday May 24

Students in the overwhelmingly black and Hispanic school district of Hempstead, New York, on Long Island, may be forgiven this fall if it takes them awhile to get used to their new superintendent - a Hasidic Jew who wears a dark coat and hat, sports a beard and has a yarmulke made of velvet. Shimon Waronker, a 48-year-old veteran educator from New York City, has been appointed superintendent of a school district where few can remember the last time the schools' chief was a white person, never mind a man who is a member of the Chabad-Lubavitch sect.

