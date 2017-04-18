VIDEO: Man Strikes Vehicle in Commack Parking Lot, Flees Scene Police Say
SCPD are seeking the public's help to identify the man who struck another vehicle in a Commack parking lot fled the scene. Commack, NY - April 18, 2017 - Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public's help to identify and locate the man who struck another vehicle in a Commack parking lot fled the scene last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Commack Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Northport teacher arrested for "inappropriate r... (Mar '07)
|11 hr
|Bumpkinsville Bubba
|247
|Trump, top officials take aim at brutal MS-13 s...
|14 hr
|spud
|9
|Plastic bags put over red-light cameras (Apr '16)
|Wed
|ICE MAN
|8
|do anybody know the fortunato's (Mar '09)
|Wed
|Christine fortunato
|47
|Missing montauk
|Wed
|Jesssostac
|2
|Smithtown parishioners planning protest of chur... (Aug '07)
|Tue
|Under a Palm
|1,821
|carlton park (Oct '10)
|Apr 18
|Earl
|12
Find what you want!
Search Commack Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC