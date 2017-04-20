Suffolk Authorities Seeking Individual Who Stole Merchandise From Commack Lowes

April 20, 2017 - Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public's help to identify and locate the man who stole merchandise from a Commack store. A man stole two faucets from Lowes, located at 100 Long Island Expressway , on April 9 at approximately 2:50 p.m. The stolen merchandise has a value of approximately $480.

