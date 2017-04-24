Public hearing to be held on Heartlan...

Public hearing to be held on Heartland Town Square Project

Residents will have the chance to weigh in tonight on a $4 billion project that has been debated on for over a decade. The Heartland Town Square Project would be located off Commack Road, where the old Pilgrim State Hospital was located in Brentwood.

