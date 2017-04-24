Plea deal reached in fatal Cutchogue limo crash; truck driver avoids jail time
The pickup truck driver charged in connection to a deadly limo crash in Long Island wine country has pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired in a deal that will avoid him jail time. As part of the plea deal, Steven Romeo, of Southold, will pay a $500 fine, have his license suspended for 90 days, and will pay court fees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Add your comments below
Commack Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Use millions to transform Long Island MacArthur...
|Wed
|Islandwide
|4
|Plastic bags put over red-light cameras (Apr '16)
|Wed
|Yeahsure
|9
|Teenager gets 38 years (Mar '07)
|Wed
|ster_---
|67
|Tankleff half sister rips DA, says Marty's guilty (Jan '08)
|Apr 24
|Kennymac
|105
|i want the old brentwood back (Apr '07)
|Apr 24
|Van Buren St Guy
|1,452
|New York City Correction Officers Vs. Police Of... (Sep '07)
|Apr 24
|Van Buren St Guy
|118
|do anybody know the fortunato's (Mar '09)
|Apr 21
|Jackass
|48
Find what you want!
Search Commack Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC