Plea deal reached in fatal Cutchogue ...

Plea deal reached in fatal Cutchogue limo crash; truck driver avoids jail time

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: News12.com

The pickup truck driver charged in connection to a deadly limo crash in Long Island wine country has pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired in a deal that will avoid him jail time. As part of the plea deal, Steven Romeo, of Southold, will pay a $500 fine, have his license suspended for 90 days, and will pay court fees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Commack Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Use millions to transform Long Island MacArthur... Wed Islandwide 4
News Plastic bags put over red-light cameras (Apr '16) Wed Yeahsure 9
News Teenager gets 38 years (Mar '07) Wed ster_--- 67
News Tankleff half sister rips DA, says Marty's guilty (Jan '08) Apr 24 Kennymac 105
i want the old brentwood back (Apr '07) Apr 24 Van Buren St Guy 1,452
New York City Correction Officers Vs. Police Of... (Sep '07) Apr 24 Van Buren St Guy 118
do anybody know the fortunato's (Mar '09) Apr 21 Jackass 48
See all Commack Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Commack Forum Now

Commack Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Commack Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Commack, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,113 • Total comments across all topics: 280,617,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC