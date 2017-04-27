Heartland hearing shows local support

Thursday Apr 27

Some 300 people jammed Islip's Town Hall West Wednesday for a public hearing on the proposed zoning change for the Heartland Town Square mixed-use project. Nearly 100 attendees gave their comments on the controversial $4 billion plan that promises to transform 452 acres of the former Pilgrim State Psychiatric Hospital property into a walkable urbanist community.

