Heartland hearing shows local support
Some 300 people jammed Islip's Town Hall West Wednesday for a public hearing on the proposed zoning change for the Heartland Town Square mixed-use project. Nearly 100 attendees gave their comments on the controversial $4 billion plan that promises to transform 452 acres of the former Pilgrim State Psychiatric Hospital property into a walkable urbanist community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Long Island Business News.
Add your comments below
Commack Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Smithtown building director arrested in probe (May '08)
|5 hr
|07 Mustang
|30
|Review: Edp Dental Plan (Jan '10)
|Apr 29
|Kittycat0223
|36
|Plastic bags put over red-light cameras (Apr '16)
|Apr 29
|Kijak
|10
|Use millions to transform Long Island MacArthur...
|Apr 29
|ONE LAST DEMO
|6
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|Apr 29
|rothschild wannabees
|2
|Teenager gets 38 years (Mar '07)
|Apr 26
|ster_---
|67
|Tankleff half sister rips DA, says Marty's guilty (Jan '08)
|Apr 24
|Kennymac
|105
Find what you want!
Search Commack Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC